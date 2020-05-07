STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to announce changes in Madhya Pradesh labour laws today

The government may also allow an increase in the working hours of workers in factories and allow overtime of up to 72 hours a week.

Published: 07th May 2020 11:46 AM

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File | PTI)

By ANI

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to announce changes in the labour laws of the state on Thursday.

The announcement by Chouhan is expected to include allowing resumption of full-scale production in factories in the state with minimum restrictions during the lockdown phase.

The government may also allow an increase in the working hours of workers in factories and allow overtime of up to 72 hours a week.

If so, Madhya Pradesh will become the first state in the country to allow full-scale production to resume in industries after the nationwide lockdown was imposed to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to hold a press conference today regarding the proposed changes in labour laws, through Facebook Live, which is also expected to reveal steps to be taken by the government to help industries.

The Chief Minister had yesterday held video conference meeting with the representatives of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector from the state and had sought suggestions from them regarding the challenges during the ongoing crisis and assured them that the government will help the industries in resuming their activities. 

