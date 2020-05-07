Time for new economic model, unfair to blame whole community: RSS on COVID-19

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Capitalism and communism which ruled in past 100 years couldn’t face up with the COVID-19 outbreak, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said on Wednesday as it called for a new economic model based on self-reliance.

Stressing that the virus doesn’t discriminate, RSS national joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale told the foreign media via video conference that blaming a community for the actions of a few isn’t proper in an apparent reference to the Tablighi Jamaat.

“A few Muslim intellectuals had written to Sanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat to compliment the stand that it’s unfair to blame the whole community for the actions of a few. The virus doesn’t discriminate. An entire community cannot be made the scapegoat for the actions of a few,” he said to a query on the message to the Arab world over one community being dragged for the spread of COVID-19

He added that it’s in the interest of humanity to probe the origin of novel coronavirus while stressing that it would be premature to say as of now whether it is man-made or not.

The government will have to work out a favourable eco-system for MSMEs to stand on feet along with agriculture and allied sectors, he said, adding that countries wouldn’t be able to close doors on each other in the post-COVID period.

“We have to accept the fact that the future world order is not going to be the same. Hopefully, a detailed inquiry will be carried out to investigate the origin, reason and impact of the pandemic. The entire world should come together to avoid such an emergency in future,” said the background note which was circulated before the interaction.

Hosabale said the limitations of capitalism and communism have exposed themselves in dealing with the pandemic.