STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Time for new economic model, unfair to blame whole community: RSS on COVID-19

Dattatreya Hosabale told the foreign media via video conference that blaming a community for the actions of a few isn’t proper in an apparent reference to the Tablighi Jamaat.

Published: 07th May 2020 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

RSS, RSS flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Capitalism and communism which ruled in past 100 years couldn’t face up with the COVID-19 outbreak, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said on Wednesday as it called for a new economic model based on self-reliance.

Stressing that the virus doesn’t discriminate, RSS national joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale told the foreign media via video conference that blaming a community for the actions of a few isn’t proper in an apparent reference to the Tablighi Jamaat.

“A few Muslim intellectuals had written to Sanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat to compliment the stand that it’s unfair to blame the whole community for the actions of a few. The virus doesn’t discriminate. An entire community cannot be made the scapegoat for the actions of a few,” he said to a query on the message to the Arab world over one community being dragged for the spread of COVID-19

He added that it’s in the interest of humanity to probe the origin of novel coronavirus while stressing that it would be premature to say as of now whether it is man-made or not. 

The government will have to work out a favourable eco-system for MSMEs to stand on feet along with agriculture and allied sectors, he said, adding that countries wouldn’t be able to close doors on each other in the post-COVID period.

“We have to accept the fact that the future world order is not going to be the same. Hopefully, a detailed inquiry will be carried out to investigate the origin, reason and impact of the pandemic. The entire world should come together to avoid such an emergency in future,” said the background note which was circulated before the interaction.

Hosabale said the limitations of capitalism and communism have exposed themselves in dealing with the pandemic. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS Dattatreya Hosabale Tablighi Jamaat
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp