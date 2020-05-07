Transport for public to begin rolling soon: Nitin Gadkari

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said public transport, which has been off the roads since March 25 due to the lockdown, will be restarted soon but with certain restrictions.

Gadkari made the announcement during a video conference with the Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India and added there was no tentative date for the resumption of public transport services.

The lockdown is due to end on May 17.

Gadkari said social distancing must be maintained even after resumption of public transport.

The government, on May 1, had offered many relaxations to transport like cabs in green zones.

However, not much movement was reported.