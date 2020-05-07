STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu condoles deaths in Visakhapatnam gas tragedy

In two subsequent tweets, the Vice President said that he had spoken to two Union Ministers and Union Home Secretary regarding the status of relief operations.

Published: 07th May 2020 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 12:07 PM

M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo| Twitter/ Vice President of India)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday conveyed his condolences to families of those who had lost their lives in the gas leak in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and held talks with the Union Home Secretary regarding the assistance being given to the local administration for relief operations.

"Deeply distressed by the loss of lives due to gas leak from chemical plant of a private company in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. My condolences to bereaved families and wishes for speedy recovery of those taken ill," the Vice President tweeted.

ALSO READ: PM calls for NDMA meet after ten die in gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam

In two subsequent tweets, the Vice President said that he had spoken to two Union Ministers and Union Home Secretary regarding the status of relief operations.

"Spoke to Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy. They assured that needed assistance is being given to ensure safety of the people," Naidu said.

"Union Home Secretary informed that NDRF teams have been rushed to the affected areas to assist the local administration in the relief operations," he added.

Earlier, Director-General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had told ANI that over 800 people had been taken to hospital in the relief operations.

According to Director General of Police (DGP) Andhra Pradesh, at least seven people have been killed, including a child, after styrene gas leak in RR Venkatapuram village here on Thursday.

The mishap took place at LG Polymers industry early on Thursday morning.

