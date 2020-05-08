STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

26 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, total death toll touches 100

Among the 26 new cases, Kota has reported the highest number of cases at 8, followed by Jaipur at 7, the state Health Department said in a bulletin.

Published: 08th May 2020 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

A deserted view of roads in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic in Bhilwara, Rajasthan.

A deserted view of roads in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

JAIPUR: 26 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 3,453, the state Health Department said on Friday.

Among the 26 new cases, Kota has reported the highest number of cases at 8, followed by Jaipur at 7, the state Health Department said in a bulletin.

While Pali reported 5 coronavirus cases, Ajmer, Jhalawar and Udaipur have reported 2 cases each, Alwar has 1 case.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

According to the Health Department, the death toll in the state has risen to 100, with one new death case reported on Friday.

At present, there are 1,450 active coronavirus cases in the state and 2,227 samples are under process.

While 1,903 patients have recovered from the disease, 1,523 have been discharged from various hospitals in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp