26 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, total death toll touches 100

By ANI

JAIPUR: 26 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 3,453, the state Health Department said on Friday.

Among the 26 new cases, Kota has reported the highest number of cases at 8, followed by Jaipur at 7, the state Health Department said in a bulletin.

While Pali reported 5 coronavirus cases, Ajmer, Jhalawar and Udaipur have reported 2 cases each, Alwar has 1 case.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

According to the Health Department, the death toll in the state has risen to 100, with one new death case reported on Friday.

At present, there are 1,450 active coronavirus cases in the state and 2,227 samples are under process.

While 1,903 patients have recovered from the disease, 1,523 have been discharged from various hospitals in the state.