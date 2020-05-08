STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

87 more cases of coronavirus in Punjab, death toll climbs to 29

The 74-year-old man, a resident of Zirakpur in Mohali district, died at a hospital in Panchkula on Thursday, a health official said.

Published: 08th May 2020 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus lockdown

For representative purposes. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A 74-year-old man died of COVID-19 in Punjab while 87 people contracted coronavirus on Friday, taking the total cases to 1,731 in the state.

The 74-year-old man, a resident of Zirakpur in Mohali district, died at a hospital in Panchkula on Thursday, a health official said.

With this, the total COVID-19 related death toll reached 29 in the state.

Among 87 fresh cases reported on Friday, 49 were pilgrims from Maharashtra's Nanded, an official said.

A total of 1,190 of around 4,100 pilgrims who have returned from Nanded have so far tested positive, the official said adding that around 500 test reports of pilgrims were yet to come.

Among the fresh cases, 24 were reported in Gurdaspur, 18 in SBS Nagar, 11 each in Tarn Taran, Jalandhar and Amritsar, five in Kapurthala, four in Fatehgarh Sahib and one each in Barnala, Bathinda and Mansa, according to the medical bulletin.

Three coronavirus patients from Mohali were discharged from hospital after they were fully cured of the infection. So far, 152 patients have been discharged in the state.

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 287 coronavirus cases, followed by 158 in Jalandhar, 157 in Tarn Taran, 125 in Ludhiana, 115 in Gurdaspur, 103 in SBS Nagar, 95 each in Mohali and Patiala, 89 in Hoshiarpur, 88 in Sangrur, 65 in Muktsar, 56 in Moga, 45 in Faridkot, 43 in Ferozepur, 40 in Bathinda, 39 in Fazilka, 27 in Pathankot, 24 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 23 in Kapurthala, 21 in Barnala, 20 in Mansa and 16 in Rupnagar, as per the bulletin.

Out of the total cases, 29 have died. One patient is critical and is on ventilator support.

A total of 37,950 samples have been taken so far in the state out of which 31,219 samples are negative and reports of around 5,000 samples are still awaited.

There are 1,550 active cases in the state, the bulletin stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19 Punjab coronavirus deaths
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp