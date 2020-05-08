STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Air India's first repatriation flight carrying stranded nationals arrives in Delhi

The government said that Air India will operate 64 flights from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals stranded abroad.

Published: 08th May 2020 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Operating under the government's massive Vande Bharat Mission, the flight left New Delhi at around 11:20 pm on Thursday.

Operating under the government's massive Vande Bharat Mission, the flight left New Delhi at around 11:20 pm on Thursday. (Photo | Twitter/@IndiainSingapore)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Air India's first flight that took off from Singapore carrying stranded Indian nationals onboard landed at the Delhi Airport on Friday afternoon.

"Seeing people coming home is the best feeling for #DelhiAirport. Here's a glimpse of the first Evacuation flight AI381 to #Delhi that landed a short while ago from @ChangiAirport. #VandeBharatMission," tweeted Delhi Airport handle.

Operating under the government's massive Vande Bharat Mission, the flight left New Delhi at around 11:20 pm on Thursday. One passenger also boarded the Singapore-bound plane.

Another Air India flight departed from Delhi Airport at around 8:30 am today to bring back Indians from Singapore on the second day of India's ambitious 'Vande Bharat' mission. The same flight is expected to arrive here at 11:35 am later today.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

As part of India's evacuation operation--the largest since independence, the national carrier also opened its bookings for passengers, meeting certain eligibility criteria, wanting to travel from India to London, Singapore and select destinations in the USA on flights operating between May 8 to May 14.

"Those who wish to travel from India to London, Singapore and select destinations in the USA on Air India flights operating from May 8 to May 14, to please click on http://www.airindia.in/r1landingpage.htm for booking," read the official statement issued by Air India.

On May 4, India announced it will begin a phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7. The government said that Air India will operate 64 flights from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals stranded abroad amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Air India Singapore Delhi Indian nationals NRI lockdown coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp