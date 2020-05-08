CISF officer died of Covid-19 in Kolkata

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A coronavirus-infected ASI-rank CISF officer, who was deployed in Indian Museum in Kolkata, succumbed to the virus on Friday. The CISF authorities have sent 33 others, who were staying at the barrack along with the officer, to quarantine centres.

The CISF ASI was admitted to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital where he died.

"DG#CISF & all ranks are deeply saddened on the tragic loss of our #CoronaWarrior ASI/Exe Asit Kumar Saha of CISF Unit Indian Museum Kolkata who laid his life at the altar of duty battling COVID-19 infection. We express heartfelt condolences to the grief-stricken family members," CISF tweeted.

The Indian Museum authorities have asked all its employees not to come to the office. The CISF was deployed at the museum last year to secure its premises.