Coronavirus death tally crosses 200 in Madhya Pradesh as seven more succumb on Friday

For the fourth consecutive day, the number of patients getting discharged were more than new cases reported.

Published: 08th May 2020 10:54 PM

A team of doctors wearing protective suits check slum dwellers during a house-to-house health survey at Vallabh Nagar during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Bhopal Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: With seven more deaths over the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 casualties in Madhya Pradesh touched 200 on Friday. Out of the seven, three deaths were reported from Indore, two in Bhopal and one each in Ujjain and Jabalpur. The fatality rate in the state now stands at 5.98%.

Meanwhile, 89 new cases were reported in the state, taking the total tally to 3341. Among them, 28 were reported in Indore, where the total positive cases count rose to 1727. The state capital Bhopal reported 27 new cases taking the district's total positive count to 679. Ujjain reported 19 more cases, ending the day at the total count of 220.

The count of patients discharged from hospitals over last 24 hours touched 1349 with 118 more patients leaving for their houses. For the fourth day in a row, the number of patients getting discharged were more than new cases reported.

