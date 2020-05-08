STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Two Air India flights bring over 400 stranded nationals back to Delhi

The government said that Air India will operate 64 flights from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals stranded abroad.

Published: 08th May 2020 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Operating under the government's massive Vande Bharat Mission, the flight left New Delhi at around 11:20 pm on Thursday.

Operating under the government's massive Vande Bharat Mission, the flight left New Delhi at around 11:20 pm on Thursday. (Photo | Twitter/@IndiainSingapore)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two special flights landed at Delhi and Srinagar airports with over 400 Indians from Bangladesh and Singapore on Friday under the government’s mega repatriation mission Vande Bharat.

An Air India’s Boeing-787 brought home 234 Indian nationals from Singapore at Delhi’s IGI airport, while another with 167 students from Dhaka touched base at the Srinagar airport in the afternoon.

Air India will be operating 64 flights till May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indians stranded abroad due to the coronavirus lockdown under the Vande Bharat excercise, the Centre had announced on Monday.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

As part of the COVID protocols, all the passengers were screened to find out any sign of infection. Once immigration and customs formalities were over, the passengers headed towards paid quarantine facilities where they will remain 14 days in quarantine. Some of the passengers appeared in jovial mood with a few even waving at lensmen.

Kejriwal welcomes passengers

CM Arvind Kejriwal welcomed those who landed at IGI on Friday. “Delhi govt has made all arrangements for the Indians arriving from abroad,’’ he tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Air India Singapore delhi Indian nationals NRI lockdown Coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp