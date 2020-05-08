COVID-19: Two Air India flights bring over 400 stranded nationals back to Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two special flights landed at Delhi and Srinagar airports with over 400 Indians from Bangladesh and Singapore on Friday under the government’s mega repatriation mission Vande Bharat.



An Air India’s Boeing-787 brought home 234 Indian nationals from Singapore at Delhi’s IGI airport, while another with 167 students from Dhaka touched base at the Srinagar airport in the afternoon.



Air India will be operating 64 flights till May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indians stranded abroad due to the coronavirus lockdown under the Vande Bharat excercise, the Centre had announced on Monday.

As part of the COVID protocols, all the passengers were screened to find out any sign of infection. Once immigration and customs formalities were over, the passengers headed towards paid quarantine facilities where they will remain 14 days in quarantine. Some of the passengers appeared in jovial mood with a few even waving at lensmen.



Kejriwal welcomes passengers

CM Arvind Kejriwal welcomed those who landed at IGI on Friday. “Delhi govt has made all arrangements for the Indians arriving from abroad,’’ he tweeted.