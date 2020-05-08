COVID-19: Vehicles from West Bengal can enter Assam only on 'extreme humanitarian grounds'

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has directed the police not to allow the entry of anyone travelling from West Bengal into the state unless there is an emergency.

"I don't want to comment on the situation in West Bengal because that is not my jurisdiction. But we have advised the police department not to grant permissions to vehicles originating from West Bengal. The police will issue permission only on extreme humanitarian grounds,” Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"We will be extra careful while allowing people to enter Assam from West Bengal. Of course some people, including patients, will be granted permission on extreme humanitarian grounds," he said.

Two people in Assam had tested positive for COVID-19 after their arrival from West Bengal.

The Minister appealed to the people from Assam, wherever they were, to help the government by not visiting the state.

"To save Odisha, Odisha government has appealed to its people not to come to the state. I appeal to the Assamese to stay wherever they are and help the state to come out of the situation. If you come, you have to follow the COVID-19 protocols. I appeal to you to study the situation and then, take a call,” he added.