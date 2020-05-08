STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Focus on more effective surveillance of COVID-19: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka

"Such measures will help to indicate the presence of any possible hidden infection at an early stage thus helping in its timely containment," Vardhan stressed.

Published: 08th May 2020 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday asked Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka to focus on more effective surveillance, contact tracing and early diagnosis to keep low fatality rate in COVID-19 cases.

He also asked these states to intensify surveillance for severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and influenza-like illness (ILI) in unaffected districts and districts which have not reported any fresh cases in the past 14 days and more through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme network in collaboration with medical colleges and hospitals.

"Such measures will help to indicate the presence of any possible hidden infection at an early stage thus helping in its timely containment," Vardhan stressed.

The minister also asked the states to ensure adoption of infection, prevention and control (IPC) practices in all healthcare settings to avoid and reduce chances of infections to health care workers.

In continuation of a series of meetings with the states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha, Vardhan held a high-level meeting with Health Minister of Tamil Nadu C Vijayabaskar, Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajendra and Medical Education Minister of Karnataka K Sudhakar on Friday.

Vardhan, along with Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey, reviewed the situation, actions being taken and preparedness for management of COVID-19 in the three states, a health ministry statement said.

Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka have registered 37, 30 and 29 COVID-19 fatalities and have reported 5409, 1123 and 705 cases respectively till 8 AM on Friday.

Appreciating the dedication of all the states in combating COVID-19 in the country, Vardhan said appropriate measures are being taken with the cohesive efforts of both the Centre and states in scaling up the number of dedicated COVID hospitals, isolation and ICU beds and quarantine facilities.

"So far we are well-prepared to face any eventuality due to COVID-19," he said.

The states informed about some of the best practices adopted at the district level such as the deployment of mobile testing laboratories and distribution of medicines for non-communicable diseases for a period of two months in advance in containment zones, home delivery of bleaching powder in slum areas and use of telemedicine as an alternative to OPD.

Vardhan appreciated the work done by the state governments and the dedication shown by frontline health workers, Anganwadi workers, police, and paramilitary personnel who are working beyond the call of duty in the interest of the nation.

He reminded states to provide them preventive medicines and immunity boosters along with testing as and when required.

It was reiterated to the states that attention needs to be accorded to the provisioning of non-COVID essential health services such as immunization drives, TB case tracing and treatment, providing blood transfusion for dialysis patients, treatment of cancer patients and antenatal care of pregnant women, the statement said.

It was also stated that the Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres could be used for screening for hypertension, diabetes, and three types of cancers.

Tele-medicine and tele-counseling could be used for a larger population in view of the lockdown.

States have been advised to keep adequate stock of essential medicines, he said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,886 and the number of cases climbed to 56,342 on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Harsh Vardhan Tamil Nadu coronavirus cases Telangana coronavirus cases Karnatak coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19 COVID 19 surveillance
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp