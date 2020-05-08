Lockdown 3.0: After over 200 km walk under scorching heat, woman dies in Konkan

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: A 21-year-old woman from Nalasapora died on Thursday in Konkan while she walked on foot almost 230 km on foot in scorching heat with her family members to reach their home at Ratnagiri, Maharashtra during the lockdown.

Tragically, Sonali Budare died a few kilometres away from her native place in Ratnagiri.

Bundare's death is not an isolated incident, as scores of migrants are struggling to reach their home on feet under scorching heat.

“The migrants are losing all hopes of arrangement of special train to take them to faraway in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh. They are forming groups and marching towards their native places,” said former Congress leader Kripashankar Singh.

He claimed in Mumbai alone, three lakh migrants are desperate to reach their homes in Uttar Pradesh. “The list of migrants is huge while very few are able to get the train. On the other hand, Covid cases in Mumbai, particularly in slum pockets, are rising every day. Fearing death in congested contaminated areas, they are forming the 10 to 20 peoples group and marching on foot,” Singh said.

“I have written everyone to address this migrants issue but my demands are falling on deaf ear. The central and the state government should step in and resolve this crisis.”

On Wednesday, several videos had gone viral where migrants are seen marching away from Mumbai to reach homes in Uttar Pradesh.

The Maharashtra government issued an order on Thurs-day that migrants do not need to obtain an individual medical certificate for a travel pass.

The health screening will be done while boarding the train at the railway stations.