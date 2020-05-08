STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown impact: Fake bus service for Bihar migrant workers in Delhi-NCR busted, two arrested

Two men were arrested and two privately-operated buses impounded during the police action around 1.30 am on a Noida-Greater Noida road, they said.

Published: 08th May 2020 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants with their belongings walk towards their native places on the Mumbai-Nashik highway during the nationwide lockdown in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Thane

Migrants with their belongings walk towards their native places. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NOIDA: The Noida Police busted a fake bus service on Friday for duping people on the pretext of being a freetransportation service of the Bihar government for migrant workers stranded in the Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) due to the lockdown, officials said.

Two men were arrested and two privately-operated buses impounded during the police action around 1.30 am on a Noida-Greater Noida road, they said.

The accused had stationed the two buses bearing banners that read "Free bus service for migrant labourers by Bihar government", a police spokesperson said.

ALSO READ | Delhi Police tells migrants to watch out for fake travel passes

"When officials from the local Phase 2 police station noticed the matter, they inquired about it from some passengers sitting inside the bus, while the drivers were out on the road finding more passengers," he added.

"The passengers told the officials that they got on the bus thinking it was a free service but were being charged Rs 3,000 per passenger," the policeman said.

When inquired from the drivers, one of them showed a purported permission letter from the "District Magistrate of Siwan, Bihar" on his mobile phone but when asked for the original copy of the approval, he said he would fetch it from the bus but tried to flee and was held, the police said.

"When cross-checked, it emerged that no such pass or permission was issued by the Siwan DM as claimed by the drivers," the spokesperson said.

"Both the accused, Wakeel Khan of Ghaziabad and Rashid Kalam of Meerut, were arrested for violating the lockdown and duping the migrant workers," he said.

According to orders issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration, inter-state and inter-district movement is prohibited during the lockdown, except in emergency cases for which passes have to be procured locally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown lockdown 3.0 Bihar Delhi NCR Noida
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp