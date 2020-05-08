STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Provide insurance cover for all journalists amid COVID-19: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urges UP govt

Her appeal came over the demise of Pankaj Kulshrestha, a senior journalist from Agra, due to COVID-19.

Published: 08th May 2020 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 02:07 PM

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday urged the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh to provide insurance cover for journalists, asserting that they are performing an important duty of providing information in times of the coronavirus crisis.

Her appeal came over the demise of Pankaj Kulshrestha, a senior journalist from Agra, due to COVID-19.

"My condolences to his family and friends in the journalist community," she said Journalists are doing an important job of providing information to people in this crisis, the Congress general secretary said.

"Comprehensive financial assistance to Pankaj Kulshrestha ji's family and an insurance cover for all journalists should be announced by the Uttar Pradesh government," Priyanka Gandhi said.

