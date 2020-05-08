STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab CM thanks people for helping pilot of crashed IAF plane

The pilot had ejected to safety before the aircraft crashed to the ground.

Published: 08th May 2020 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab, Punjab CM, Amarinder Singh, Punjab government

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday thanked area people for helping the pilot of an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet that crashed in Hoshiarpur earlier in the day.

The pilot had ejected to safety before the aircraft crashed to the ground.

"I am relieved to know that the IAF pilot ejected to safety in Hoshiarpur before his MIG-29 crashed today," the Chief Minister tweeted. He also shared a video clip on Twitter.

"Thank the local people for immediately rushing to the aid of the pilot. Proud of you all!"

An IAF statement said that the MiG-29 aircraft on a training mission from an air force base near Jalandhar had met with an accident at 10.45 am.

The aircraft developed a technical snag but the pilot ejected safely as he was unable to control the aircraft.

"A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident," the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MIG 29 crash MIG 29 Amarinder Singh MiG 29 aircraft
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp