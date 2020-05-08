Relief operation underway, inquiry ordered in Aurangabad train accident: Piyush Goyal

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday expressed grief over the death of 16 migrant workers, who were run over early this morning by a goods train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, and said relief work is underway and an inquiry has been ordered.

Taking to Twitter, he prayed for peace of the departed souls.

"Relief work is going on, and orders for inquiries have been given. I pray to God for the peace of departed souls," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Railway Minister regarding the Aurangabad train accident."Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided," Modi said in a tweet.

At least 16 migrant labourers were killed and five others injured when a freight train ran over them between Jalna and Aurangabad, informed Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR).The injured have been shifted to Aurangabad civil hospital.

The mishap occurred early today in the Nanded Division of South Central Railway in Karmad police station area of the Aurangabad district. As per Railways officials, the migrant labourers hailed from Madhya Pradesh and were walking home from Maharashtra's Jalna and after walking for about 36 km, they had stopped to take rest when they fell asleep.