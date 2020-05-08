STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Riyaz Naikoo encounter: Restrictions tightened across Kashmir to maintain law, order

Naikoo and his aide were killed in an encounter with security forces in Beighpora area of Awantipora on Wednesday, prompting authorities to snap mobile telephony and Internet services in the valley.

Published: 08th May 2020 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Commander-in-Chief of Hizbul Mujahideen Riyaz Naikoo. Naikoo was killed in an encounter with security forces at Beighpora area in Pulwama district of South Kashmir on Wednesday

Commander-in-Chief of Hizbul Mujahideen Riyaz Naikoo. Naikoo was killed in an encounter with security forces at Beighpora area in Pulwama district of South Kashmir on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Curfew-like restrictions have been imposed across the Kashmir valley on Friday to maintain law and order as authorities apprehend street protests against the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo in an encounter with security forces.

Concertina wires and heavy deployment of security force personnel dotted the roads around densely populated areas of the city and elsewhere in the valley to ensure that only people with movement passes were out of their homes, officials said.

ALSO READ | Riyaz Naikoo: From a maths teacher to a calculative Hizbul militant

They said while the government is strictly enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown, the additional restrictions were imposed on Friday to ensure that the day passes off peacefully.

Naikoo and his aide were killed in an encounter with security forces in Beighpora area of Awantipora on Wednesday, prompting authorities to snap mobile telephony and Internet services in the valley.

Restrictions were also imposed in most parts of the valley including Srinagar city soon after the news about Naikoo's killing spread.

A civilian was killed and 15 others were injured in clashes with security forces in Awantipora area of Pulwama district, hours after Naikoo and his associate were killed on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Riyaz Naikoo Riyaz Naikoo encounter Hizbul Mujahideen Kashmir
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp