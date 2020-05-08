Two-month-old boy recovers from COVID-19 infection in Indore

By PTI

INDORE: A two-month-old boy, who had tested COVID-19 positive, has returned home from a private hospital here after recovery, a doctor said on Friday.

Talking to PTI, Rashmi Shad, a senior pediatrician at Choithram Hospital in the city, said the child was discharged on Wednesday.

"The two-month-old baby was admitted to our hospital on May 1 after testing COVID-19 positive. At that time he had a problem breathing and also had a fever," she said.

"As the child has good immunity, the medicines showed the effect quickly. In two consecutive post-treatment tests, he tested COVID-19 negative and was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday," she added.

Shad said that as the infant needed mother's care, she breastfed him at the hospital after wearing a mask and taking other measures to prevent getting infected, According to the doctor, the baby's parents were not infected.

The child had contracted the infection from a close relative, she said. Indore is among the worst-hit districts in the country as far as the coronavirus outbreak is concerned.

As per the official information, the number of COVID- 19 patients in the district so far is 1,727.

Of them, 86 people have died during treatment, while 663 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.