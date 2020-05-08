STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'We should be ashamed': Rahul Gandhi on migrant labourers death in Aurangabad

The migrant labourers, who had been walking for several kilometres, were sleeping on the rail tracks when the mishap occurred, the railway officials said.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has condoled the deaths of migrant labourers who were mowed down by a goods train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Friday morning.

"I am shocked at the news of migrant labourers being crushed to death by a goods train. We should be ashamed at the treatment meted out to the builders of our nation. My condolences to the families of those killed and I pray for the early recovery of the injured," Gandhi tweeted (translated from Hindi).

At least 14 migrant labourers were killed, and several others were injured, when a goods train ran over them between Jalna and Aurangabad in the Nanded Division of South Central Railway in Karmad police station area of the Aurangabad district.

They were native of Madhya Pradesh working in SRG Company, Jalna in Maharashtra.

