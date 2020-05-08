STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
When addiction turns deadly: Tea stall worker kills employer for refusing money for liquor in Maharashtra

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PALGHAR: A man, who worked at a tea stall at Boisar in Palghar district of Maharashtra, allegedly killed his employer after the latter refused to give money to him for buying liquor, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred late evening on Wednesday and the accused, Ram Vilas Rajbhar (42), was arrested within hours, they said.

Liquor shops in Maharashtra were shut for almost 40 days due to the lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

But standalone liquor shops were given permission to operate from Monday as part of the relaxations granted by the state government.

"The victim, Jagandev Rajbhar (55), ran a tea stall in the Boisar township, in which the accused worked. On Wednesday evening, the accused demanded money from the stall ower in order to buy liquor," Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said.

However, the victim refused to give money, which angered the accused.

Following an argument, he hit his employer with a log of wood, in which he died on the spot, the official said.

The accused was arrested within hours and an offence was registered against him under IPC sections 302 (murder) and others, Katkar added.

