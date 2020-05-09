Ahead of mother's day, these two women are up in the air on evacuation mission

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Two Air India Express flights that took off just hours ago to evacuate stranded Indians from foreign shores are being commanded by women.

One flight took off from Trichy in Tamil Nadu while the other left from Kochi in Kerala.

The rescue mission comes as a coincidence just a day ahead of Mother's day which falls on May 10th. The two mothers, meanwhile, are in the sky, focused on bringing back Indian citizens.

Captain Kavitha Rajkumar is commanding the IX 682/681 on Trichy - Kuala Lumpur - Trichy on May 9th while Captian Bindu Sebastian is commanding the IX 443/442 on Kochi - Muscat - Kochi flight which is also today.

Air India Express shared a tribute to the two captains ahead of Mother's day on social media.

The two flights are expected to return to India on Saturday late evening.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, recently, India launched one of its biggest air and sea evacuation procedures to bring back stranded Indians overseas.