'Bengal govt not allowing trains to reach state is injustice to migrants': Amit Shah writes to CM Mamata

Shah said not allowing trains to reach West Bengal is "injustice" to the migrant workers from the state.

Published: 09th May 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the West Bengal government is not allowing trains with migrant workers to reach the state that may further create hardship for the labourers.

In a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Shah said not allowing trains to reach West Bengal is "injustice" to the migrant workers from the state.

Referring to the 'Shramik Special' trains being run by the central government to facilitate the transport of migrant workers from different parts of the country to various destinations, the home minister said in the letter that the Centre has facilitated more than two lakh migrants workers to reach home.

READ| Delhi, southern states see lower death rate; West Bengal records the highest 

Shah said migrant workers from West Bengal are also eager to reach home and the central government is also facilitating the train services.

"But we are not getting expected support from the West Bengal. The state government of West Bengal is not allowing the trains reaching to West Bengal. This is injustice with West Bengal migrant labourers. This will create further hardship for them," Shah wrote.

Amit Shah Mamata Banerjee Coronavirus COVID-19 Migrant Workers
