Chandigarh diary

Some 5,000 NRIs and residents of Chandigarh are expected to return from abroad in the coming days.

Published: 09th May 2020 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 09:44 AM

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

Shramik Special leaves for UP  
The second special train with 1,301 migrant labourers of Uttar Pradesh left Mohali railway station for Hardoi on Friday. Running right on schedule, the non-stop train left at 10 am. Social distancing guidelines were adhered to while boarding of passengers into the train. Packed food was provided to them. The Red Cross Society gave biscuits and water to the migrants. The passengers were screened thoroughly at collection centres before they boarded the train. They were brought by buses from eight collection centres to the railway station.

Preparations for foreign returnees
Some 5,000 NRIs and residents of Chandigarh are expected to return from abroad in the coming days. Manoj Parida, Adviser to the Chandigarh administration, in a war room meeting said that nearly 5,000 people, mostly NRIs and residents of Chandigarh, are expected to return from abroad by air.  DIG, Security, Shashank Anand was designated as Nodal Officer to coordinate with airport authorities and hotels for ensuring travel facilities for the people from Delhi and Mohali and for their 14-day quarantine stay in various hotels of the city. During their quarantine stay in hotels, the administration will keep track of health of the people to prevent possibility of infection, if any.

Delivery app plans to expand service
When the whole country is closed due to lockdown, a delivery app is ensuring daily deliveries to the remotest of areas of Punjab, by ramping up their efforts of delivering from top stores in the neighborhood. The HUMHain app has served over 1 lakh customers in Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar. The app founder plans to take plunge in Chandigarh as well.  “Through HUMHain app, we ensure that consumers can get food and other essential items delivered at their doorsteps during this pandemic without any problem.

Fruit, vegetable market to be shifted
The Chandigarh Administration is all set to temporarily shift the fruit and vegetable market from Sector 26 to the interstate bus terminal in Sector 17. The market is being shifted as Bapu Dham Colony which has emerged as the main hot spot of the COVID-19 in the city is next to the foodgrain market so it was necessary to shift the market. Later the market will be shifted to Sector 39 where the foodgrain market is lying used. Around 200 wholesalers of fruits and vegetables are being allotted the spaces in the bus stand and retailers have not be allowed to come to ISBT

Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh
