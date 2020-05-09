STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chandigarh reports second COVID-19 fatality, 23 fresh cases take total tally to 169

Doctors wearing protective gear scan visitors at the entrance of a hospital in wake of coronavirus outbreak, during the nationwide lockdown, in Srinagar

For representational images. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A 35-year-old man became Chandigarh's second COVID-19 fatality on Saturday, while 23 more people, including a four-month-old girl, tested positive for the disease, officials said.

The number of coronavirus cases in the union territory now stands at 169, according to a health bulletin.

The victim, a resident of Hallomajra here, was an alcoholic and suffering from liver ailments, the bulletin said.

Twenty of the 23 fresh cases were reported from the Bapu Dham colony, which is the worst affected area here. Besides a four-month-old girl, two boys aged two years, two aged six years and one aged seven years have contacted the infection.

Three more coronavirus patients were discharged from a hospital, taking the number of people cured to 124, according to the bulletin.

A total of 2,055 samples have been tested so far and of them, 1,871 samples are negative while the reports of 14 samples awaited, it said.

A total of 143 cases are active in the city.

