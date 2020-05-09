STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh CM writes to PM, asks for Rs 30,000 crore package for state to battle COVID-19

Further, he has urged the Prime Minister to release Rs 10, 000 crores immediately, out of the total amount.

Published: 09th May 2020 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding Rs 30,000 crore package for the state for the upcoming three months to mitigate economic crisis induced by COVID-19 outbreak.

Further, he has urged the Prime Minister to release Rs 10, 000 crores immediately, out of the total amount.

"The Central government has divided districts into Red, Orange and Green Zones and has allowed limited economic activities in 'Green Zones.' The difficulty with this is that new cases may emerge from the zones where economic activities have been allowed, and in such a scenario, a particular zone may again be classified as Red Zone," read the letter by Baghel.

READ| Mike Pence's press secy tests positive for COVID-19, second case in White House

"And that will entail shutting of resumed economic activities again. It is certain that if economic activities are resumed back after a long period and are closed again, that will lead to a situation of dissatisfaction, displeasure, and uncertainty amid the masses. At present, there are also uncertainties regarding the possible situation with respect to lockdown post-May17," it read.

The Chief Minister said that the state needs immediate financial assistance to put an end to uncertainties and to help the economy get back on track.

"If 30,000 crore for the upcoming 3 months is not approved, it will lead to an economic crisis in the state, thereby, affecting the operations of normal business. To bring the economy of the state back on track, urgent financial assistance of Rs 10,000 crore should be provided out of the above-stated package immediately," it further read. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel Narendra Modi COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp