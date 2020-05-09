STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: For the first time, licences issued to manufacture hand sanitizers in Bihar

Recently, shortage of hand sanitizers hit the markets in the state and many of the sellers had started selling it at an exorbitant price.

Published: 09th May 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

hand sanitiser

Hand sanitizers have been used widely now to clean hands and protect one from contracting the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Witnessing spurt in the number of COVID-19 positive cases almost daily, the health department of Bihar government for the first time issued licences for producing hand sanitizers to 10 manufacturers on Friday.

There was no sanitizer manufacturing units in Bihar prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Confirming this, the principal secretary of health, Sanjay Kumar said that the 10 licences issued to different manufacturers would help in strengthening the availability of sanitizers at lower and affordable prices for the common people.

According to him, licences have been issued to two manufacturers of Vaishali district and rest to the manufacturers in Patna, West Champaran, Fatuha, Samastipur, Gopalganj, Banka and two other manufacturers of Bhojpur districts.

Recently, shortage of hand sanitizers hit the markets in the state and many of the sellers had started selling it at an exorbitant price.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

According to sources in the pharmaceutical sector, demand for hand sanitizers, as well as the sanitizing chemicals, have increased five times.

A huge chunk of Bihar's 11 crore of the population has started using the sanitizers in their houses and hands in the last a couple of months.

A health department official said that now hand sanitizers and masks are sold like common household items even at the small shops in rural areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar Patna coronavirus COVID 19 hand sanitizer masks
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp