Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi on ventilator after suffering cardiac arrest

RAIPUR : Chhattisgarh’s first chief minister Ajit Jogi is reportedly in an extremely critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Raipur on Saturday. The supremo of regional outfit ‘Janta Congress Chhattisgarh-J’, was rushed to the private nursing home Shree Narayana Hospital.

According to the hospital’s medical bulletin, the former CM suffered cardiac arrest at his residence after a tamarind seed got stuck in his wind pipe and he collapsed on his wheel chair. There was short cessation of breathing followed by abrupt loss of heart functioning and consciousness.

"He was administered with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR)—an essential basic life support through manual application of chest compression and ventilation under the supervision of doctor, while being taken to the hospital. His ECG and pulse rate have resumed but the respiration is yet to become normal," the bulletin stated

"He has been put on ventilator support and his condition remains critical. All through his life only the prayers have worked for him," his son Amit Jogi told The New Indian Express. His wife Renu Jogi, who is an MLA, and son Amit Jogi are in the hospital.