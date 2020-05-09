STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi on ventilator after suffering cardiac arrest

According to a medical bulletin, the former CM suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence and collapsed on his wheelchair. 

Published: 09th May 2020 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi

Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi (Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR : Chhattisgarh’s first chief minister Ajit Jogi is reportedly in an extremely critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Raipur on Saturday. The supremo of regional outfit ‘Janta Congress Chhattisgarh-J’, was rushed to the private nursing home Shree Narayana Hospital.

According to the hospital’s medical bulletin, the former CM suffered cardiac arrest at his residence after a tamarind seed got stuck in his wind pipe and he collapsed on his wheel chair. There was short cessation of breathing followed by abrupt loss of heart functioning and consciousness.

ALSO READ | GM of top Chennai biotech firm consumes drug he invented to cure COVID-19, dies

"He was administered with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR)—an essential basic life support through manual application of chest compression and ventilation under the supervision of doctor, while being taken to the hospital. His ECG and pulse rate have resumed but the respiration is yet to become normal," the bulletin stated

"He has been put on ventilator support and his condition remains critical. All through his life only the prayers have worked for him," his son Amit Jogi told The New Indian Express. His wife Renu Jogi, who is an MLA, and son Amit Jogi are in the hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ajit Jogi Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi condition Ajit Jogi hospitalised
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp