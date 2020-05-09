STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh CM pleads migrants workers not to travel home on foot

Published: 09th May 2020 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appealed to the migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh stranded in other states not to worry and promised their safe return to the state.

“They should have patience, should not try to come home on foot, but give their details by contacting the Control Room. The state government is committed to ensuring their safe return,” he assured.

The Chief Minister informed that 1.25 lakh workers from Madhya Pradesh who were stranded in different parts of the country have been brought back so far. Special trains have been arranged for this purpose. 

Another 10 trains would reach the state on Saturday and another 40 trains are ready, which will bring the workers back to Madhya Pradesh as per schedule. The government is paying the fare for these workers to the central government, he added.

The CM has said that the workers stuck in other states should contact the Control Room on telephone number 0755-2411180 and should wait patiently for the train. They will be brought back soon.

The Chief Minister said that he is moved by the Maharashtra incident where sixteen workers returning on foot had fallen asleep on the railway track and died a tragic death.

The state government has rushed cabinet minister Meena Singh with a team of officers to Aurangabad who are making all necessary arrangements there. A financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each has been given to the kin of the deceased.

 The bodies of the deceased workers would be brought to Jabalpur by train from where they would be sent to the respective home of the deceased, he added.

