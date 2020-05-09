STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Minority communities contributing equally in COVID-19 fight: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

More than 1,500 healthcare assistants, who have been trained under the skill development programme of the Minority Affairs Ministry, are assisting in treatment and wellbeing of COVID-19 patients.

Published: 09th May 2020 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi​​​​​

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi​​​​​​​ (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Minority communities are contributing equally in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic along with others in the society, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Saturday.

He also announced that the Minority Affairs Ministry will launch 'Jaan Bhi, Jahan Bhi' nationwide awareness campaign soon to make people aware of social distancing and other guidelines for safety from coronavirus.

More than 1,500 healthcare assistants, who have been trained under the skill development programme of the Minority Affairs Ministry, are assisting in treatment and wellbeing of COVID-19 patients.

INTERVIEW | No incident of discrimination against minorities under Modi govt: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Naqvi said these healthcare assistants include 50 per cent girls who are helping in treatment of coronavirus patients in various hospitals and healthcare centres across the country.

This year, more than 2,000 other healthcare assistants will be trained by the Minority Affairs Ministry, he said in a statement.

The ministry is providing one-year training to healthcare assistants through various health organisations and reputed hospitals of the country, Naqvi said.

Various waqf boards across the country have contributed Rs 51 crore to the prime minister and chief minister relief funds for the coronavirus pandemic with the support of various religious, social and educational organisations, the minister said.

These waqf boards are also distributing food and other essential commodities among the needy, Naqvi said.

He said 16 Haj Houses across the country have been given to state governments for quarantine and isolation facilities for COVID-19-affected people.

Various state governments are utilising the facilities at these Haj Houses according to their needs, he added.

Naqvi said masks have been prepared on a large scale under the ministry's 'Seekho Aur Kamao' skill development programme and these are being distributed among the needy.

All people of the country are working unitedly and strongly to defeat the challenge being posed by the COVID-19 pandemic on the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naqvi asserted that the people belonging to the minority communities are contributing equally in this fight along with other people of the society.

Naqvi also informed that Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has contributed Rs 1.

40 crore in PM-CARES fund and AMU Medical College has also arranged 100 beds for treatment of coronavirus patients.

AMU has also arranged COVID-19 tests and more than 9,000 tests have been done till now, he said.

Quarantine and isolation facilities were arranged at Khwaja Model School and Kayad Vishramsthali at Ajmer Sharif Dargah for COVID-19-affected people, the minister said.

More than 4,500 'zayarin' belonging to all religions from across the country were provided food, accommodation and health facilities during lockdown, Naqvi said, adding that these facilities were arranged by Dargah Committee, Dargah Khadims and Sajjada-nashin.

The Dargah Committee and its other associated organisations provided facilities worth about Rs 1 crore, which also included arrangements to send people back to their states, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp