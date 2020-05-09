No fee hike for academic year 2020-21, says Maharashtra Education Department

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Education Department on Saturday said that there will be no hike in school fee for this academic year 2020-21, in the state.

"Parents should not be forced to pay the remaining fee of the academic year 2019-20 and the fee for 2020-21 in one go, they must be given monthly/quarterly payment options," it added.

Meanwhile, the schools and colleges continue to remains closed due to the countrywide lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

The lockdown was initially imposed for a period of 21 days and was later extended till May 17.