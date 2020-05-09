STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh warns Pakistan against attempts to spread 'narco-terrorism'

The central agency said in a statement that it, along with the Punjab and Haryana police, arrested Ranjit Singh alias Cheeta, a resident of Amritsar, from Haryana.

Published: 09th May 2020 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab, Punjab CM, Amarinder Singh, Punjab government

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh warned Pakistan on Saturday against its "persistent attempts" to spread narco-terrorism in India, asserting that the police force was "keeping a close watch" on anti-national activities across the border even during a crisis.

"Our eyes are open to what Pakistan is doing," Singh said, hours after the NIA arrested a "notorious narco-terrorist" who acted as a conduit for Pakistan-based terror groups.

The central agency said in a statement that it, along with the Punjab and Haryana police, arrested Ranjit Singh alias Cheeta, a resident of Amritsar, from Haryana.

It said the investigation in a drug case against Singh showed Pakistan-based outfits were using narcotic trade to generate funds for terror activities in India.

Assuring people that no matter how much the force has been busy with COVID duties, the Punjab chief minister said, the police were keeping a watch on the borders.

"Pakistan is not letting up on its attempts to push drugs, weapons, and drug money despite the COVID crisis, clearly in an attempt to destabilize the state and disturb its peace, but we will not allow that to happen," he said.

He congratulated the Punjab police, led by DGP Dinkar Gupta, for the arrest and the role played by his personnel in operations against Hizbul Mujahideen in Kashmir. He referred to the arrest of Hilal, a close associate of the banned group's operations commander Reyaz Naikoo, who was killed by security forces in Kashmir.

From Punjab police to BSF, everyone was on their toes to defeat the nefarious designs of Pakistan, said the chief minister, adding the state police force was working in a sustained manner to ensure that terrorists do not get away with their wicked plans.

Terrorists and gangsters had "probably thought they could use the gap created by the diversion of resources and police manpower to COVID duties to smuggle drugs and weapons to spread mayhem" in Punjab, but the Punjab police personnel were keeping a close eye on what was happening along the borders.

"We will ensure that such anti-national elements are caught and put behind the bars, where they belong, he said,  as per an official release here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Pakistan narco terrorism NIA
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp