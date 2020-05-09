Punjab government mulling changes in excise policy to revive state’s battered economy

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government is mulling changes in the excise policy and the laws for reviving the state’s battered economy.

At a state Cabinet meeting on Friday, the ministers sought the precise details of COVID’s lockdown implications for the excise policy and its execution.

The excise department was asked to review the policy and bring a detailed proposal before the Cabinet which will meet on Saturday.

Terming the prevailing situation as extraordinary, the Cabinet felt that all possible options should be explored to put the excise industry back on its feet, especially given its importance to the state’s revenue model.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed the Industry Minister to take all possible welfare measures to ensure that migrant workers are taken good care.