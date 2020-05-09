STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan government gave politics precedence over people's health: Union minister

The Jodhpur MP said asked the state Congress government to introspect over deficiencies in dealing with the situation in his constituency, which is also the hometown of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

JODHPUR: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday lashed out at the Rajasthan government, saying it gave politics precedence over people's health and failed to contain the coronavirus spread.

The Jodhpur MP said asked the state Congress government to introspect over deficiencies in dealing with the situation in his constituency, which is also the hometown of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

"Had there been no deficiencies, the government would not have failed in tackling coronavirus in Jaipur and Jodhpur," said Shekhawat.

He alleged that the state government gave 'priority to politics over people's health' due to which the condition 'worsened' in the state, especially Jodhpur.

In a statement, Shekhawat also accused Gehlot of not taking 'serious steps' to contain coronavirus cases, saying the chief minister was indulging in 'politics of appeasement'.

Referring to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's claim that the Centre did not release funds for the state, Shekhawat said the adequate budget has been released but the Rajasthan government has not utilized it properly.

The minister said it was unfortunate the district administration and police were not responding to his calls.

Responding to the allegations, state Congress spokesperson Ajay Trivedi said the minister was trying to divert people's attention and questioned the BJP leader's 'absence' from his constituency.

"Not just as an MP, but also as a cabinet minister of the Union government, he has a bigger responsibility. But instead of doing something constructive in such difficult times, he engaging in petty politics" said Trivedi.

