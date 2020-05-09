STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Riyaz Naikoo encounter: Restrictions continue in Valley; curbs relaxed in some peaceful areas

Deployment of security forces continued in vulnerable areas to maintain law and order, the officials said.

Published: 09th May 2020 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Army soldiers during an encounter with militants at Beighpora area in Pulwama district of South Kashmir Wednesday May 6 2020. (Photo | PTI) 

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Restrictions continued in Kashmir on Saturday in the wake of killing of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo in an encounter with security forces on Wednesday, but the curbs were relaxed in some areas of the valley where the situation remained peaceful, officials said.

Restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continued in the valley for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday following Naikoo's killing in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Wednesday, the officials said.

They, however, said the curbs were relaxed in some areas of the valley where the situation remained peaceful.

Some relaxations in terms of allowing movement of people and opening of shops in certain areas have been allowed, they added.

Deployment of security forces continued in vulnerable areas to maintain law and order, the officials said.

While the government has been strictly enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown, restrictions were imposed across the valley on Wednesday -- the day Naikoo and his aide were killed in an encounter with security forces in Beighpora area of Awantipora in Pulwama.

The authorities also snapped mobile network, except BSNL postpaid services, and suspended mobile internet services.

While the mobile phone services were restored Friday night, mobile Internet services continued to remain suspended for the fourth consecutive day.

The situation remained largely peaceful on Friday, except for clashes between groups of youth and security forces in few areas of Pulwama and in Budgam district where a deputy superintendent of police was injured.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Riyaz Naikoo Hizbul Mujahideen Jammu and Kashmir
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp