1900 labourers allowed to board train from Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh: Police

By PTI

MUMBAI: A total of 1,916 migrant labourers stranded in the coronavirus-induced lockdown were given permission by Saki Naka police station to travel on board a Shramik Special train that left Mumbai for Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, a senior official said on Sunday.

Zone X Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Goel said multiple buses were used to get these labourers to Central Railway's Lokmanya Tila Terminus in Kurla area of the metropolis.

"All details of the people traveling were taken, and documents analysed. The buses were sanitised," he said.