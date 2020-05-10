Byculla women's jail inmate tests positive for coronavirus

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 54-year-old inmate of Byculla women's jail here has tested positive for coronavirus, a prison official said on Sunday.

She was referred to the government-run J J Hospital a few days back after her oxygen saturation level fell below 90 per cent.

During the treatment, she was tested for coronavirus which came out negative on Friday, he said. However, her second test conducted on Saturday came out positive for COVID-19, the official said.

She is undergoing treatment at St George Hospital here, he added. The new case comes two days after a doctor attached to Byculla jail tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier, 77 inmates of Arthur Road Jail here and 26 staffers were found to have contracted the infection.