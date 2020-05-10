STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Corbett Tiger Reserve ups security after suspected poachers nabbed

The officials of the CTR also added that measures like e-surveillance, extensive patrolling and others are in place to check anti-wildlife activities. 

Published: 10th May 2020 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. (Photo | Sumeet Moghe/Wikimedia Commons)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Corbett Tiger Reserve administration has identified five alleged poachers and arrested three after an alert was issued by Wildlife Crime Control Bureau last month.

Rahul, director of the CTR said, "The three arrested persons are locals who entered the forest. They are being questioned about the broken cameras".

The officials of the CTR also added that measures like e-surveillance, extensive patrolling and others are in place to check anti-wildlife activities. 

However, questions were raised after two camera traps from Kalagarh range of the reserve were found to be broken by forest staff this week. The investigation revealed that two cameras were broken by local villagers who entered the park from Uttar Pradesh border. 

These camera traps which include still cameras and video cameras were set up in March this year to keep surveillance inside the reserve.

Last month, the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau issued an alert asking the state government to increase surveillance after members of the notorious Bawaria gang were missing from their original spots in Haryana and Punjab. 

The gang is infamous for anti-wildlife activities including poaching wild animals such as tigers, elephants and leopards. 

In February 2017, shoot-at-sight orders were issued within the reserve after the movement of suspected poachers was reported near the southern boundary of the park.

In the year 2018, in a bid to add more teeth to its surveillance capabilities and collect comprehensive ground information on a real-time basis, the CTR administration initiated an intranet project which has have facilities for live-streaming of footage from cameras placed in sensitive points around the reserve. 

According to 2018 census conducted by National Tiger Conservation Authority, total 442 adult tigers are in Uttarakhand out of which 259 are in the CTR.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Corbett Tiger Reserve poachers
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp