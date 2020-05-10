STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 lockdown relaxation: Shops, vehicles to operate in Meghalaya from May 11

In Shillong, Tynsong said, the government has granted permission to automobile and stationery shops for resuming business, while adhering to social distancing norms.

Published: 10th May 2020 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

A man draws a message on a road to raise awareness about the spreading of coronavirus disease in Ahmedabad

For representational purposes (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Apart from Shillong which currently has two active COVID-19 cases, the Meghalaya government has allowed shops to reopen and vehicles to ply across the state from Monday.

The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, official sources said.

"The deputy commissioners and district transport officers have been asked to work out the modalities for regulating (public and private transport) on a rotation basis," Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Saturday.

All passenger vehicles have been asked to run with 50 per cent occupancy.

In Shillong, Tynsong said, the government has granted permission to automobile and stationery shops for resuming business, while adhering to social distancing norms.

The relaxations, however, do not apply to two main commercial hubs Lewduh market and Khyndailad market for now, he stated.

Meanwhile, the state has ordered mandatory home quarantine for people who recently visited two medical facilities in Assam, where a COVID-19 case and a death due to the disease have been registered.

A postgraduate student at Guwahati Medical College Hospital tested positive for novel coronavirus on May 7.

At Dr B Barooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati, a COVID-19 death was reported on the same day.

"People who have visited the two medical institutions (in Assam) with effect from April 23 are requested to call 108 helpline number so that necessary instructions can be given to them (for home quarantine)," Tynsong said.

Contending that there was no need to panic, the deputy CM gave assurances that the government was committed to take care of all such people placed under quarantine.

On Saturday, one person tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the total count in the state to 13.

Of the 13, ten have recovered and two are active cases. One person had succumbed to the disease last month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Meghalaya coronavirus cases covid 19 coronavirus lockdown relaxation lockdown lockdown 3.0
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp