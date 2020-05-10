STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Discrepancies in COVID-19 figures of West Bengal and Union governments

Earlier, the number of COVID-19 cases presented by the union health ministry was higher than that of the state government.

Published: 10th May 2020 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers collect swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Kolkata.

Health workers collect swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Amid the raging controversy over alleged mishandling of the COVID-19 situation and "hiding of figures" by the Trinamool Congress administration in West Bengal, discrepancies have been noticed in the novel coronavirus figures presented by the health authorities of the state and the Union governments.

As per the latest bulletin by the health department on Saturday, the state has reported 1,786 COVID-19 cases and 171 deaths of people infected with the virus.

However, the authorities have attributed only 99 fatalities to the contagion and the rest to comorbidities where coronavirus was incidental.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare website, on the other hand, put the death toll at 160 and the number of cases is 1,678.

Earlier, the number of COVID-19 cases presented by the union health ministry was higher than that of the state government.

But since the last four days, the cycle has reversed, and now the number of cases reported by the state is on the higher side.

The union health ministry website also mentioned, for the first time on May 5, that 70 percent of the deaths are due to comorbidity conditions.

Asked about the discrepancies in figures by the West Bengal and the central governments, a health department official said the state is providing all the data to the union health ministry on a regular basis.

"We are sharing all the data with the Centre. What they are posting on the website is up to them. We cannot comment on it," the official said.

The Centre recently rapped the state government over its COVID-19 management which, it said, was characterised by a very low rate of testing in proportion to the population, and the highest mortality rate in the country, 13.2 percent.

The state government, however, said less number of active cases was detected in the initial days due to lack of infrastructure, and this resulted in an apparently high rate of deaths in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19 West Bengal discrepeancy
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp