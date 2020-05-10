STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DRDO lab develops UV system to sanitise gadgets, currency notes

The system, Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitiser (DRUVS), provides a 360-degree exposure of ultraviolet rays to objects placed inside the cabinet.

Published: 10th May 2020 10:15 PM

A police officer sanitizes currency notes after collecting them from commuters as a fine for flouting lockdown norms in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Karad Saturday April 18 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an automated and contactless ultraviolet sanitisation cabinet to sanitise electronic gadgets, currency notes and papers, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday, as the country fights the COVID-19 outbreak.

Once the sanitisation is done, the system goes in sleep mode, hence the operator need not wait or stand near the device.

It is developed by DRDO's Research Centre Imarat (RCI) lab and works on the contactless operation, which is very important to contain the spread of the virus, the ministry noted.

The ministry noted that the DRUVS has been designed to sanitise mobile phones, iPads, laptops, currency notes, cheque leafs, challans, passbooks, paper, envelopes, etc.

India has been under a lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 62,900 people and killed around 2,100 in the country till now.

