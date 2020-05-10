STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Eminent historian Hari Shankar Vasudevan dies of coronavirus

Vasudevan had tested positive for novel coronavirus on May 6 after being admitted with high fever and breathing difficulty symptoms on May 4 but had other chronic ailments also.

Published: 10th May 2020 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Historian Hari Shankar Vasudevan.

By PTI

KOLKATA: Eminent historian Hari Shankar Vasudevan died at a private hospital here on Sunday.

He was 68.

Vasudevan had tested positive for novel coronavirus on May 6 after being admitted with high fever and breathing difficulty symptoms on May 4 but had other chronic ailments also, his family said.

He died at 1 am on Sunday, they said. Vasudevan is survived by his wife Tapati Guha Thakurta and a daughter.

He was considered one the foremost names in Russian and Central Asian history.

Condoling his demise, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar recalled "Prof Hari Vasudevan, an eminent scholor, UGC Emeritus Professor, Department of History and China Centre of Calcutta University as well as Ex Director of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Institute of Asian Studies - MAKSIAS, an autonomous body under Ministry of Culture Govt of India".

The governor in the statement said Vasudevan died of coronavirus. It said "Professor Hari Vasudevan was prominent specialist in Russian and European history and Indo-Russian Relations. He was also Visiting Distinguished Fellow, Observer Research Foundation and President, Institute of Development Studies, Kolkata and these positions he made commendable contributions".

"He was involved in projects on Indo-Russian relations and the Radiating Globalities project initiated by Gayatri Spivak of Columbia University (New York). At ORF, he was evaluating the overlap between 'Look East' and 'Look Far East' policies of India and the relationship between Greater Eurasia ideas of the Russian establishment and Chinese establishment," the statement added.

Describing Vasudevan as a multifaceted person, Dhankhar said he made his mark while being involved in a formal consultative capacity with projects/institutions of the Ministry of Culture, MHRD, the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India and was Chairman of the Textbook Development Committee for the Social Sciences of the NCERT from 2005.

"I know him for four decades. It is personal loss for me," eminent historian and Vice-Chancellor of Jadavpur University Prof Suranjan Das said.

A spokesman of Asiatic Society said Vasudevan did a seminal work on Indo-Russian relations from 1930-1947 which was published by the Asiatic Society.

Former CEO of Prasar Bharati Jawahar Sircar said, Vasudevan was considered an authority of Russian, Central Asian and East Asian history among Indian historians and was also widely recognised in the world.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hari Shankar Vasudevan Asiatic Society
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp