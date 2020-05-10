STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In a first in region, life-saving surgery performed on 61-year-old COVID-19 patient at AIIMS-Bhopal

The case was very challenging on many accounts as the patient's age is over 60 years and COVID-19 positive, co-morbidities like Diabetes and Hypertension.

Published: 10th May 2020 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

An ICU ward at the Centre for Covid-19.

An ICU ward at the Centre for Covid-19. (Photo | EPS/S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A team of doctors has successfully performed major life-saving surgery on a 61-year-old COVID-19 positive patient at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences - Bhopal (AIIMS-Bhopal).

Perhaps, this is the first major life-saving emergency surgery on a COVID positive patient in the entire region. 

The elderly female COVID-19 positive patient is diabetic, hypertensive and down with COVID pneumonia and was diagnosed with Superior Mesenteric Artery Thrombosis (clotting of blood in an artery that supplies blood to intestines and other vital organs).

The 61-year-old lady was admitted at the COVID Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of AIIMS-Bhopal on April 28 with fever and had pain in the abdomen for which a CT scan was done after she was diagnosed with the Superior Mesenteric Artery Thrombosis.

Her condition didn’t improve despite targeted medications, due to which she was taken for emergency surgery on Friday late night. 

The surgery was successfully carried out by the surgical team led by Associate Professor Dr Ajit.

The team used the recommended protective gear and followed all recommended safety precautions.

The case was very challenging on many accounts as the patient's age is over 60 years and COVID-19 positive, co-morbidities like Diabetes and Hypertension, the life-threatening bowel damage and bowel perforation was found during the operation.

As a lifesaving procedure, a portion of the bowel was resected (cut out) and ileostomy operation was done successfully. At present, the patient is on a ventilator in the COVID ICU under care of the critical care team.

Mesenteric Artery Thrombosis (MAT) is a condition involving occlusion of the arterial vascular supply of the intestinal system. It is a severe and potentially fatal illness typically of the Superior Mesenteric Artery (SMA), which provides the primary arterial supply to the small intestine and ascending colon.

 The occlusion may occur due to in-situ thrombosis of the vessel, most commonly due to underlying atherosclerotic disease, or embolic occlusion from a distant source, as may occur in patients with atrial fibrillation. The condition possesses a high mortality rate, and prompt recognition and treatment are of utmost importance. 

