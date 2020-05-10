STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's COVID-19 count reaches 62,939; death toll crosses 2,100

The total number of active cases in the country, therefore, stands at 41,472. The number of deaths in the country due to the infection reached 2,109 on Sunday.

coronavirus, dharavi

For representational purposes (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,109 and the number of cases climbed to 62,939 in the country on Sunday, registering an increase of 128 deaths and 3,277 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 41,472, while 19,357 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

The total number of cases also include 111 foreign nationals.

Of the 2,109 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 779 deaths.

Gujarat comes second with 472 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 215, West Bengal at 171, Rajasthan at 106, Uttar Pradesh at 74, Delhi at 73, and Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu at 44.

The death toll is 31 in Punjab, 30 each in Karnataka and Telangana.

Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana each have registered nine COVID-19 deaths, Bihar five and Kerala four.

Jharkhand has recorded three COVID-19 fatalities.

Odisha, Chandigarh, Assam and Himachal Pradesh have reported two deaths each.

Meghalaya and Uttarakhand have reported one fatality each, according to the data provided by the ministry.

