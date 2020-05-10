STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Migrant worker on 210 kilometres journey from Maharashtra delivers baby en route

Published: 10th May 2020 06:39 PM

baby

Representative image

By PTI

BARWANI: A 30-year-old woman travelling from Maharashtra to her native village in Satna in Madhya Pradesh on foot amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown delivered a child en route, said a police official in Barwani on Sunday.

The woman, identified as Shakuntala, and the infant, her fourth child, were doing fine, said Inspector VS Parihar of Sendhwa police station here.

"The woman and her family, as well as others, were part of a group moving from Nashik in Maharashtra to Satna. She delivered the child in a village between Nashik and Dhule in Maharashtra. We found her when the group arrived in Bijasan check post and all of them were medically examined on Saturday," he said.

"She said her family had covered 210 kilometres on foot. Women in the group helped in the delivery that took place by the side of a road, she told us. We have arranged for a bus to take the woman, her children, including the newborn, and her husband to their native village," he added.

