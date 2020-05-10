STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tripura man engineers checkmates for online chess gamers

With some brilliant thinking in the time of COVID-19 pandemic, 39-year-old Nirmal Das is now an online tournament organizer, arranging games even for players from abroad.
 

Published: 10th May 2020 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: What a Tripura engineer started as a simple move has turned out to be a gambit.

Nirmal Das, 39, was a mere administrator on a chess app. With some brilliant thinking in the time of COVID-19 pandemic, he is now an online tournament organizer, arranging games even for players from abroad.

When the lockdown had begun in March, Das started playing chess with his seven-year-old son, Nishant, and friends and acquaintances online after downloading an app. His basic idea was to help people kill boredom and encourage them to stay at home.

Over the past 45 days or so, 975 people from eight countries have joined his chess group. He had reached out to foreign players by browsing the internet.

The oldest member in the group is a 78-year-old retired school teacher from Tripura, Pijush Kanti Roy, while the youngest is his son. Every day, there is a tournament and people play the game for free.

Das said he had hit upon the idea after participating in an online fee-based chess tournament that was organised by a man from Chennai. He registered himself at lichess.org which is an open-source Internet chess server where anyone can play anonymously. All features are available for free as the site is funded by donations.

“I had come across the app lichess.org. So, I reached out to some 15 people. There was a tournament that I had organised successfully. Soon, 50-60 people joined. I contacted my engineering course mates and others. I shared a link through social media and people from all over Northeast registered themselves. Within days, the number of members rose to around 450. They were from all over India. Then, I thought of making it international. By browsing the Internet, I started contacting players,” Das told The New Indian Express.

Now, he has members from eight countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Germany, UAE, Brazil and India.

“The beauty of this chess site is that you can watch two players playing from any part of the world. When someone joins, the software will give the person a rating point. It also helps connect two people with near similar ratings to play a match,” the chess enthusiast, who is employed with Tripura government, said.

The civil engineer further explained: “The system helps two Indians or two persons from two different countries play against each other. The entire records of the games are archived in the system which helps players to analyse their game. Others can also collect data and analyse.”

Some 120-130 people take part in a tournament every day. If a match is tied, there is tie-breaker. Sometimes, a player with a higher rating or higher age moves to the next round. Being the administrator, he fixes the tournament schedule. Grandmasters worldwide play matches on this medium.

“FIDE Master Prasenjit Dutta and all India school chess champion Arshiya Das have already played matches at my platform. International Master Neeraj Kumar will play on Monday. My goal is to have players from at least 100 countries,” Das said.

He said he was encouraging people to play chess as it helps in decision-making.

“In chess, you have to think of the next five moves. It builds your patience. You can also learn about the styles of playing of people in other countries,” Das said.

He will organise the 70th tournament on Sunday evening. He has plans to give prizes to the seven best-ranked players of the 75th or platinum jubilee tournament coming up soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
online chess Nirmal Das
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp