Uttrakhand government to supply 'Ration Kits' to labourers, daily wagers

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand state government will be providing 'Ration Kits' to daily wagers and labourers in the state to provide them respite amid ongoing lockdown.

The kit will include rice, flour, pulses, spices, sugar, tea leaves and other essentials.

Harak Singh Rawat, state labour minister said, "We are committed to help our workers. We have planned to distribute ration kits which will have all essentials."

In March 2020, the state government decided to provide Rs 1000 financial help to workers of unorganized sector amidst lockdown.

State government officials told that the money has been transferred into the accounts of 3.32 lakh registered workers.

Earlier, Uttarakhand government had decided to distribute double ration to more than 23 lakh cardholders in the state for three months of time period to deal with restrictions of ongoing lockdown.

The decision comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide extension of lockdown till May 3, 2020.

On April 21, the state government announced prioritizing of all-weather Char Dham Scheme and works related to Mahakumbh- 2021 so that the projects are not delayed further.

The state government also ordered to start work on roads, bridges and other projects which have been completed upto 75%.