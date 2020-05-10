STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yogi government to provide 90 lakh jobs in MSME sector; NOC rules relaxed

The CM said rules for all types of NOCs will be relaxed along with the environmental clearances for new units. For transparency, all certificates will be available in a single-window system.

Published: 10th May 2020 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to provide employment to 90 lakh people in Micro, Small and Medium enterprises (MSME).

At a meeting with officials in Lucknow, the UP Chief Minister said: "It is our commitment to bring back the glory of MSME sector. The present crisis due to coronavirus has given us an opportunity. We are taking it as a challenge to turn Uttar Pradesh into the hub of MSME sector. Banks will give loans to every willing entrepreneur on generous terms. This sector will provide at least 90 lakh job opportunities."

At present there are 90 lakh MSMEs units in the state.

The CM said rules for all types of NOCs will be relaxed along with the environmental clearances for new units. For transparency, all certificates will be available in a single-window system, Adityanath said.

ALSO READ: UP suspends major labour laws for 3 years to attract investors

Uttar Pradesh has a rich history of micro, small and medium industries. The specific product of every district (one product in each district) is proof of this, he said.

Yogi said, "Entrepreneurs who set up units in this sector will be able to apply and get NOCs quickly. Online applications will be invited for loans from banks. Loans fairs will be organised between May 12 and May 15 in each district. Banks have been directed to provide loans on easy terms."

The Chief Minister said the officials should motivate more entrepreneurs to set up units in the state. "Prepare a detailed action plan as soon as possible. Despite the recession, this sector has contributed significantly to the growth of per capita income of the state in the last three years. We will further increase the income through this," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UP UP labour laws UP NOCs relaxation COVID lockdown
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp