STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

At 16, least number of COVID-19 cases reported in a day in paramilitary forces since outbreak

The maximum fresh cases at six were reported from the BSF and one of its troopers who was admitted to the AIIIMS in Haryana's Jhajjar for COVID-19 treatment has recovered.

Published: 11th May 2020 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel wearing special protective shields stand guard at Finance Ministry during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Monday May 11 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) increased to 758 on Monday, with 16 personnel testing positive, which is the lowest reported in a day since the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

These paramilitary forces-Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) -- also saw six recoveries.

This is the least number of fresh cases recorded when compared to the increase, reported in dozens, since the novel coronavirus infection broke out in the forces, a senior official said.

The 16 fresh cases took the tally of active COVID-19 cases in these forces to 758, as per data accessed by PTI.

The maximum fresh cases at six were reported from the BSF and one of its troopers who was admitted to the AIIIMS in Haryana's Jhajjar for COVID-19 treatment has recovered.

The total active cases in the 2.5-lakh personnel strong force, which primarily guards Indian fronts with Pakistan and Bangladesh, is 279 now.

The CRPF and the CISF each have reported three fresh cases over the last 24 hours.

The CRPF, which is the country's largest paramilitary force with about 3.25 lakh personnel, also saw three recoveries.

The total active cases in the force now stands at 236.

The active cases in the CISF, where all the three fresh cases came from its unit guarding the Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat, are 66.

It also had a jawan recovering from the disease.

The SSB, an about 8,000 personnel strong force guarding the Nepal and Bhutan borders, saw three fresh cases since Sunday taking the tally of active cases to 21.

The ITBP, which has a strength of about 90,000 personnel, saw one fresh case and its active cases are 156 now.

The National Security Guard (NSG), the federal counter-terrorism force under the command of the Union Home Ministry, had on Sunday reported a positive case of a jawan who is a non-combatant and employed in its medical set up for its 'black cats'.

"A total of 166 CAPF personnel and some of their family members are admitted to the special Referral hospital in Greater Noida and all are stable," ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said.

The hospital is run by the ITBP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BSF Central Reserve Police Force Central Industrial Security Force Indo-Tibetan Border Police Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp