STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre issues Dos and Don'ts for passenger trains amid lockdown as ticket booking resumes at 6 PM

Online cancellation is permitted up to 24 hours prior to the scheduled departure, however, the cancellation charge to be 50 per cent of the fare.

Published: 11th May 2020 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Indian railway

Workers engaged in cleaning the coaches at the yard in New Delhi Railway station.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Online Desk

Over 45 days after train services were suspended in India in the wake of the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Railways have decided to resume partial operations from May 12 with 15 trains. 

The 15 pairs of trains will originate from New Delhi station and connect places like Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the movement of people by trains and made it clear that only asymptomatic and confirmed ticket holders will be allowed to travel.

All passengers will have to wear face masks and observe social distancing norms while entering a station and during travel, the ministry said. Passengers shall have to reach the station at least 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening.

The home ministry said all passengers shall be provided hand sanitiser at stations and in coaches. Special trains to have only AC classes; fare structure shall be as applicable for regular time-tabled Rajdhani trains.

All passengers are also advised to download and use the Aarogya Setu application. "Passengers are encouraged to carry own linen, food, drinking water; dry, ready-to-eat food, bottled water to be provided on payment," the order said.

The advance reservation period will be maximum 7 days; No RAC, waiting list ticket; on-board booking by ticket checking staff not permitted.

Online cancellation is permitted up to 24 hours prior to the scheduled departure, however, the cancellation charge to be 50 per cent of the fare.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID lockdown Railways Coronavirus India under lockdown
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp